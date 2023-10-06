First fashion show at Black Hills Powwow hosted by Ashley Callingbull

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Indigenous fashion will be a part of the Black Hills Powwow this year. The O Wang Waste Wahwayela Mani Fashion Show will showcase nine designers nationwide.

O Wang Waste Wahwayela Mani translates to “to walk in grace and elegance.” Organizers of the fashion show hope to stimulate cultural appreciation and empowerment.

Ashley Callingbull, former Miss Universe and Miss Canada will host the indigenous fashion show alongside Spur Pourier, a musical performer.

The O Wang Waste Wahwayela Mani Fashion Show on October 6 is at the Monument in LaCroix Hall A&B, starting at 8 p.m. The fashion show is free.

