First fashion show at Black Hills Powwow hosted by Ashley Callingbull

By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Indigenous fashion will be a part of the Black Hills Powwow this year. The O Wang Waste Wahwayela Mani Fashion Show will showcase nine designers nationwide.

O Wang Waste Wahwayela Mani translates to “to walk in grace and elegance.” Organizers of the fashion show hope to stimulate cultural appreciation and empowerment.

Ashley Callingbull, former Miss Universe and Miss Canada will host the indigenous fashion show alongside Spur Pourier, a musical performer.

The O Wang Waste Wahwayela Mani Fashion Show on October 6 is at the Monument in LaCroix Hall A&B, starting at 8 p.m. The fashion show is free.

For more information check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Providers like Little Owl's are in danger of cutting back their services because of lack of...
Childcare providers may soon have to close their doors
Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
While the storm was spread over three days (Oct. 3-5, 2013), some communities took a week or...
A look back at the storm that brought western South Dakota to a halt: Atlas Part 1
With the blizzard hitting early in October, there was heavy damage to many trees.
A look back at the devastation The Great Blizzard of 2013 brought: Atlas Part 2
Casino robbed at knifepoint by unknown male

Latest News

Kella With Horn and Marilee Spotted Wolf discuss The Lakota Women Warrior's group.
Indigenous women veterans forge strong bonds as warriors
Lincoln County rural area selected for new men’s prison
A 39-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Spearfish Thursday night.
Man killed in Spearfish crash Thursday night
More than 10 local small businesses have joined in to help support the businesses in downtown...
Small businesses in Rapid City come together in a time of need