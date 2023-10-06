Ancient footprints suggest humans discovered the Americas earlier than previously thought

Dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico's White Sands National Park.
Dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico's White Sands National Park.(National Park Service)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) – The discovery of the Americas may have happened earlier than previously thought.

Two years ago, dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico’s White Sands National Park.

The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000...
The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000 years ago. However, researchers began to debate the method used to estimate the age of the footprints.

The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000 years ago.

However, researchers began to debate the method used to estimate the age of the footprints.

New lines of evidence led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into...
New lines of evidence led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into North America 29,000 years ago.

According to a study published Thursday in the journal “Science,” new lines of evidence – including the analysis of quartz crystals in the sediments – led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into North America 29,000 years ago.

Some critics of the first study say this updated data is encouraging, but they still have some doubts.

