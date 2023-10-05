WHS walk-out aiming to teach classmates about MMIW

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With their voices raised and a clear message-- more than 75 students at Washington High School walked out of class to bring attention to missing and murdered indigenous women.

The effort was led by a group of native american students ---- with the goal of teaching their fellow classmates more about this ongoing crisis.

“The walkout itself was supposed to be 60 minutes, for the 6,000 missing and murdered indigenous women,” Justus Knorr said, a Washington High School Senior.

Knorr had the original idea for the walkout while preparing rawhide for the Native American Day parade on Monday.

“As I was doing that I was wondering what to paint it. So I started praying about it. I wanted to show support for missing and murdered indigenous women, and I was asking for guidance while I was praying, the idea was just put on me that I need to organize this walkout,” Knorr said.

So he called on his fellow native american classmates to gather information and prepare speeches.

“I think it definitely helped show that these are people that you know. It affects everyone, not just the native community. I think it was good to have them see who is actually affected by this,” Knorr said.

In their speeches, they shared statistics with their fellow classmates about the violence and abuse suffered by indigenous women, followed by moments of silence.

“I was starting to tear up as I was reading the statistics because it is a lot, and most people don’t know about it. I know we repeated it a lot, but that’s so it would stick with you as you go on through what you’re doing with you’re life,” Emma Eagle Star said, a walkout co-organizer.

“All these people that we’re talking about, they’re not just statistics with real people and real lives and they need to be acknowledged,” Rosalia Szameit said, a walkout co-organizer.

“As a mom a couple of times I cried because of pain, and a couple of times I cried because you can make 100 mistakes but your kid does something really powerful, that part is worth tears too,” Jessy May said, Knorr’s Mother.

As the crowd outside Washington grew Thursday morning-- the organizers were surprised by the amount of support.

“We’re lucky to have a student body that cares about issues like this,” Knorr said.

“When I walked out the doors I saw this gigantic group of people, all these random people that I don’t even know that are all here supporting us. I started to tear up,” Szameit said.

They also shared what they wanted their classmates to take away from the walkout.

“Get more involved. I want them to come to the Native American parade, and come to the Powwow and come to all these different things because you don’t have to be native to participate,” Szameit said.

“All I want other people to do is to go home and talk about what we shared today, and have their parents turn on the news and see what was going on. See that it wasn’t just skipping class it was trying to raise awareness,” Maliyah Cartier said, a walkout co-organizer.

All of those involved in the walkout really wanted to emphasize that the conversation can’t end if any change is to be made. They encouraged more people to do additional research into Native American history and the battles endured by Indigenous women.

You can find additional resources below.

Missing and murdered Indigenous women information.

Centers for Native American Youth.

