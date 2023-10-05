South Dakota Stockgrowers Association 132nd convention and trade show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is holding its 132nd annual convention and trade show this week.

The convention was held at the Box Elder Events Center Tuesday and Wednesday.

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is the oldest cattle organization currently in the United States according to the executive director of the association, Doris Lauing.

The Stockgrower officials said they are advocates for livestock producers, property rights, and animal health.

“We are over 1,000 members strong, and they’re all South Dakotans. We have associate members that are businesses that support us in that. If you go inside you’ll see our sponsors, and without our sponsors, we wouldn’t be able to put an event on like this,” Lauing said.

Approximately 30 sponsors and over 100 members gathered to listen to speakers on stage address a variety of topics in the field of agriculture.

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association president, Vaughn Meyer said they are here to fulfill the individual needs of ranchers and cattlemen.

“The biggest goal is to keep the family out here on the ranches, and keep them surviving and passing on to the next generation,” Meyer said.

Officials say with about 90 FFA students in attendance this year, educating the next generation is becoming a reality.

