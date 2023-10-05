Rapid City’s walkability dilemma: Is it accessible beyond car dependency?

Walkability in Rapid City is not as good as compared to some cities.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A walkable street network in a city can be both beneficial for your wallet and your health, but in Rapid City, that might seem out of reach, as indicated by the city’s walk score of 28 out of 100, making it a car-dependent city.

The question some members of the Rapid City community are asking about whether or not the city is accessible or walking accessible for individuals that can’t or don’t have a car.

“That’s one of the issues we have, which is that the city is rather spread out. We are a city of about 80,000 people that has a larger square footage footprint than the city of San Francisco,” said Rapid City Department of Community Development long-range planning manager Kip Harrington.

This sprawl will only keep getting bigger as more people move to the Rapid City metropolitan area.

“We’ve been kind of a small town for a long time, and now we’re a big, small town or a small city. I mean, we’re really going into a small city kind of category,” explained Harrington.

With more people moving to the farther ends of the city, a plan designed to make Rapid City a bit more pedestrian-friendly will be looked at in the upcoming year.

“We’ll have the comprehensive plan update coming up next year, and as part of that comprehensive plan update, we’ll take a look at increasing density in some of these areas. We said it’s time to grow up instead of out,” explained Harrington. “By densifying those areas that allow for more walkability and concentrating those people in areas that are close to jobs, shopping, and schools that allow people to walk to those places instead of having to drive everywhere.”

Densifying a specific area is only one option the city could look at moving forward.

“It’s time for us to start looking at the future a little bit differently,” said Harrington.

If you have any questions, concerns, or ideas regarding anything to do with city infrastructure, you can reach out to the city’s public works department via their website.

