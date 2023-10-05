Protect the environment and your water by properly disposing of household chemicals

By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many common household chemicals can cause damage to the environment when they are not disposed of properly.

Before you throw that household chemical away, there is a better place for it than down the drain or in the trash.

During Household Hazardous Waste events, people are invited to safely dispose of harmful chemicals at no cost.

For Rapid City, this event happens once a year and the city’s solid waste division is encouraging people to dispose of their waste before the end of the year.

While most household chemicals can be brought to the event, some items will not be accepted for disposal.

“This event is designed for chemicals that there’s literally nowhere else in Rapid City to take them. So, paints a big one another one would be care batteries, tires, electronic waste, any commercial waste we want to keep that out as well,” said Rea Hannon, education and outreach coordinator for the Rapid City Solid Waste Department.

The Household Hazardous Waste event is Saturday, October 14 at the Central States Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For a full list of accepted household hazardous waste items click here.

