A look back at the devastation The Great Blizzard of 2013 brought: Atlas Part 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “I saw some of the strongest men and women that I know, literally on their knees, you know, praying for mercy and wishing they could have done something to save those livestock.” Tanse Herman stated: Herman, at the time of Atlas, was the district conservationist in Strigis, adding that the effect Atlas had on Meade County changed the course of his career.

After the storm had passed, people were still reeling from the aftermath of Atlas; they were stuck in their homes without power, with hundreds of thousands of cattle, sheep, horses, and bison missing or dead at the time. As cleanup efforts began, help started to come from unexpected locations.

Ty and his wife, Roslie Linger, who are ranchers in Montana, brought and organized 11,040 heads of donated cattle from all over the United States for those here in South Dakota who had lost the majority of their herd. “When we saw the pictures and photos of the cattle piled up in the reservoirs and creeks and all that, we were compelled to try and help in some fashion, and uh, it was that was the start to start the heifers for South Dakota.” Ty Linger stated, “It started as just a simple plan: we’re going to donate one bred heifer of our own and then challenge folks to do the same.” Linger stated.

Adding another layer of difficulty to the situation, a 2013 government shutdown meant Herman’s hands were tied until the operations opened again. He stated, “Personally, I got involved with some of the ranchers that I knew and was able to go out and assist out in the countryside with the recovery of livestock carcasses to properly dispose of them.” Once the government reopened, Herman was in charge of where burials for livestock would go. Shelane Graham, a rancher, stated, “He had a tough job and was compassionate to those he helped.”

Graham talked about other unsung heroes from the disaster who stayed behind the scenes, their stories unheard, like Hime Bork, a man who spent countless hours burying the dead with his heavy machinery without telling anyone. “He was on our property for 2 weeks... um, meticulously burring, and you know. Um, he spent a lot of time... you know, uh, really making them look as if nothing was there.” Graham stated.

Shelane Graham is a fifth-generation rancher on Levin Ranch. Shelane and her husband own and operate the Family Ranch, which she has called home since she was a child. She is also a wife, a mother, and a part-time preschool teacher for Meade County. She stated, “It was a very traumatic thing, for my husband especially, for our children, and for all of the children who watched their animals go through this.” When asked, “How do you explain this to children as it is happening?” Graham stated, “It was hard; we were trying to explain it to ourselves.” and added that “they watched their parents, who normally in our industry were very strong.. they watched us really be in shock for a really long time.”

At the time, Catholic Social Services in Rapid City, according to Graham, “was really good. I remember getting phone calls from them just checking in to see how we were doing mentally and if we needed any kind of counseling.”

There were countless stories of generosity, love, and support that came their way. While they have not met all the people who have sent cattle and letters, one young man stands out in Graham’s mind: “I don’t know who he is, but his name is Curtis; his entire class sent letters of encouragement to us, and so, being a teacher and being someone who is around children, this one was very emotional and meant and still meant and still is and meant a lot.”

Graham wanted to highlight the good things that came out of Atlas, stating, “There are too many favorite stories to share.” On a bittersweet and final note, the Grahams had six hundred heads of cattle before Atlas passed through. After the storm had passed, twenty-six were left. One of whom is still living her best life on the ranch, dubbed “Sally the Survivor” by Graham’s students.

A girl who is living her best life on Levin Ranch (Shelby Peplowski)

The letters the Graham Family received from Cutis and his classmates (Shelby Peplowski)

