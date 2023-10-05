KOTA Cares: Black Hills Raptor Center is on a mission to help birds of prey

CAPUTA, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, the biggest threat to birds of prey is humans.

Environmental pollution, rapid urbanization, and wildlife trade have destroyed their natural habitats and impacted populations.

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we share the mission of the Black Hills Raptor Center and its goal to conserve and protect native birds of prey.

From Soren, the Barn owl to Freya, the Red-tailed hawk, to Phoenix, the Ferruginous hawk, more than 11 native birds of prey have found a home at the Black Hills Raptor Center.

Thanks to Soren and his friends, the center hosts nearly 150 educational programs every year to connect people back to nature and teach them about the raptor population of South Dakota.

“If we can hook people, doesn’t matter their age, with a live bird of prey, and get them excited about the fact that they can go outdoors and they can see these magnificent birds. Then it becomes a way for them to say, oh, I’ll put down the electronic gadget and I’ll go outside and spend some time in nature,” said Maggie Engler, executive director for the Black Hills Raptor Center.

Most birds found at the Black Hills Raptor Center are permanently injured and cannot be released back into the wild.

Along with education, the center also focuses on rehabilitation and research and the non-profit is currently building a treatment center that will help with that goal.

“We’re filling in a geographical area that is not covered. All of western, North, and South Dakota, northwestern Nebraska, and eastern Wyoming are without any facility like this,” added Engler on the importance of building their treatment center. We already know that we’re going to see birds come in from that big a region because we already get calls from that big region. And so, we know we’ll treat birds from that large area.”

The rehab center is expected to be completed next year and to make this possible, the Black Hills Raptor Center is turning to the community for help in raising $36,000 to enclose the building before winter comes.

The Black Hills Raptor Center is having an Owl-O-ween fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 21. The community is invited to take part in their scavenger hunt and trunk or treat.

The center is asking for either a one-dollar donation or a roll of paper towels per person.

To register for the event, click here.

To donate to the Black Hills Raptor Center’s building fun, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.