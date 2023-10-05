In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Sausage and Pea Pasta

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Packed with flavor and coming together in 25 minutes max - this recipe is perfect for a weeknight dinner!

First, cook a pound of pasta, preferably macaroni or orecchiette according to package directions. Be sure to add salt to the boiling water! Drain.

While the pasta is cooking, in 2 tablespoons olive oil, sauté over medium-high heat a small onion, chopped, 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder and 1 pound ground sausage. Cook until sausage is no longer pink, and onion is tender. Add 1/2 teaspoon oregano and 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes. Also add some salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Stir to combine.

Then add 1 can of diced tomatoes. If you can find the can of diced tomatoes that include basil and oregano, use it. Then add 3/4-1 cup frozen baby peas (your choice on amount) and stir in 1/3 cup half and half. Simmer until thickened and cooked through.

Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

