Free dental services for veterans, active duty military

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On October 27, Orchard Meadows Family Dental & Denture Clinic will be providing free dental care services to all veterans and active duty military service members, as part of the national thank-you movement, Freedom Day USA. The event aims to recognize and appreciate the past and present members of the Armed Forces. Dr. Mark Garner, the owner and lead dentist at Orchard Meadows, has a personal reason for offering his help during this event.

“I’m a veteran and I regularly see veterans in need,” said Dr. Garner who served in the US Air Force. “My goal is to help veterans get out of pain and bring back some self-esteem.”

The free dental services include an extraction, filling, or preventive care visit and all services are provided by appointment. A military ID or form DD214 is required from each participant and must be presented at the time of the visit.

To schedule an appointment call (605) 737-3150.

