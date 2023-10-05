Free college application period opens up for South Dakota students

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’re thinking about attending college anytime soon, this could be the perfect time to start the process.

It’s National Higher Education Month, and educational partners in South Dakota have launched the annual free college application period. In the past, the initiative would run for one week; that’s when students could apply to any state, technical, or public college for free, but now the state has extended the time to apply from one week to two months.

“The goal is to get rid of cost barriers to going to college and also to really encourage students to research their future and the opportunities available to them here in South Dakota,” said South Dakota Board of Regents system academic program manager Molly Weisgram.

The South Dakota Board of Regents is working with schools across the state to get students interested in their post-secondary education by adding a tool kit to the Dakota Dreams website that would give them access to resources when filling out application forms or financial aid forms.

The free college application period ends on November 30.

