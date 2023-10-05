Deadwood Box study looking for public opinion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - U.S. Highway 85 and 14A in Deadwood have a makeover on the horizon. The Deadwood Box, a drainage system that runs under the city of Deadwood is nearing the end of its life cycle.

In order to prepare for replacing the existing box, the South Dakota Department of Transportation contracted HDR Engineering to perform a study of the area to determine what the best solution would be. During the course of this study, HDR Engineering has come up with three plans to replace the box.

All of these plans would replace the existing box underneath the road but two of them would shift parking from where it is now to the other side of the road. Now, the South Dakota Department of Transportation and HDR Engineering are asking the public which plan they prefer.

“We’ve heard public support for all of the alternatives and right now we have not come to any selection, we don’t have a preferred alternative at this point. So the alternatives are up for refinement, we can make alterations to them and then as well we just haven’t actually finalized so there’s nothing that’s like a clear winner at this point and that’s why we’re looking for public input,” said Stacia Slowey, a transportation engineer with HDR Engineering.

Work on the replacement box is expected to begin in 2028. Those looking for more detailed versions of the three proposed plans can find more information here.

