Brisk and a bit cool today.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies, and it will get rather windy with northwest winds gusting to near 30 miles per hour this afternoon.

Another surge of cool air arrives tonight and Friday. There might be a few sprinkles or even flurries tonight as that colder air arrives. Temperatures will fall into the 30s, with a few 20s possible Friday morning.

But Friday night, with clear skies and light winds, not only will temperatures fall to near or below freezing, a frost could form, damaging tender vegetation. Hence, a Freeze Watch is in effect for most of the area Friday night into Saturday morning.

A dramatic warm-up is on tap this weekend into early next week. Highs may near 80 degrees next Tuesday south and east of Rapid City.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
While the storm was spread over three days (Oct. 3-5, 2013), some communities took a week or...
A look back at the storm that brought western South Dakota to a halt: Atlas Part 1
Casino robbed at knifepoint by unknown male
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
Gypsy Blancharde granted early release date, state announces
Pine Ridge man found guilty at jury trial

Latest News

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Much Cooler to End the Week ; Warming Up Next Week
Much Cooler to End the Week ; Warming Up Next Week
Much Cooler to End the Week ; Warming Up Next Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild and mostly sunny today
Mostly Sunny
Temperatures continue to fall toward the end of the week