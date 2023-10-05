Brisk and a bit cool today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies, and it will get rather windy with northwest winds gusting to near 30 miles per hour this afternoon.

Another surge of cool air arrives tonight and Friday. There might be a few sprinkles or even flurries tonight as that colder air arrives. Temperatures will fall into the 30s, with a few 20s possible Friday morning.

But Friday night, with clear skies and light winds, not only will temperatures fall to near or below freezing, a frost could form, damaging tender vegetation. Hence, a Freeze Watch is in effect for most of the area Friday night into Saturday morning.

A dramatic warm-up is on tap this weekend into early next week. Highs may near 80 degrees next Tuesday south and east of Rapid City.

