Tribal summit unites forces to combat opioids and methamphetamine

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Building a healthy future together is what the State Tribal Opioid and Methamphetamine Prevention Summit was aiming for during the state’s event in Pierre on Tuesday.

Originally called the State Tribal METH Summit, the STOMP Summit incorporated more than just an awareness of meth this year; it also spread awareness of drugs such as opioids, fentanyl, and heroin.

They put a big emphasis on how the state can work with lower-income and tribal communities to find a way to help lower the number of drug overdoses and prevent illegal drug use altogether.

“Encourage each other because, you know, methamphetamine, opioids, fentanyl, heroine—all these illegal substances—they don’t see boarders. They don’t see state boarders or tribal boarders, and you know we see that,” said South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations Secretary David Flute. “So, it’s important to keep that energy and to also continue to try and create these synergies between the state and the tribes.”

The South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations will post a resource guide that will have all the data collected from the STOMP Summit along with links to resources people can reach out to on their website in about two to three weeks.

