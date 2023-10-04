STM’S VanLiere finishes second at state tournament

Cavs finish 4th as a team
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -St. Thomas More’s Vincent VanLiere finished up the Class “A” state tournament on a strong note Tuesday. VanLiere shot a 2 under 70 to finish the tournament at one over par. That was good enough to finish to second to West Central’s Anthony Lanham who won the tournament at -1. Vermillion won the team championship with STM finishing fourth.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New national retailer store coming to Rapid City this fall
Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
First responders had to hike up Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park to respond to the fire.
Rapid City Fire Department responds to multiple fires at Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park
Pine Ridge man found guilty at jury trial
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash

Latest News

10-3 stm golf
STM'S VanLiere finishes second at state tournament
10-2 stm tennis
STM and RC Christian lead at “A” state tennis
10-2 stm tennis
STM girls tennis team leads after first day of "A" state tournament
10-2 a state golf
STM’s VanLiere 4th after round one of “A” state tournament