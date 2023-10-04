Spearfish ‘launches’ improved Evans Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After two years of construction, a Spearfish park is almost ready for some playtime.

Spearfish Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes says that the city decided to upgrade Evans Park due to playground equipment aging over time. However, safety standards have also evolved, making this an ideal time to ensure the playground meets current safety requirements.

'Save the Rocketship' poster at Evans Park (KOTA/KEVN)

”So when we came to the design, we have a lot of parks in town, and playgrounds are designed for younger kids. The big theme for this was obviously the rocket ship. We wanted to stay with that rocket ship theme as the old rocket ship was staying. On top of that, some of our park board members and community members really wanted us to focus on building a playground for the older kids, in the 10 to 12 age range. So that’s why you can see it’s a lot bigger and a lot more challenging. The design of the playground is really intended for those older kids in town who still want to play on playgrounds,” Ehnes said.

On Oct.10, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Evans Park at 2 p.m. Everything will be officially completed by the end of October.

