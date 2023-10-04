Pumpkin patch opens at Rapid Valley church

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Carve out some time for the opening of the Rapid Valley United Methodist Church pumpkin patch. The Harvest Festival on October 7 kicks off a month of fall events at the Rapid Valley church.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be hay rides, horse rides, face painting, bouncy houses, and a country store. Quaya Ackerman shared that the Black Hills Raptor Center, Humane Society of the Black Hills, and The Charm Farm will be at the festival.

Rapid Valley United Methodist Church will also have a rummage sale on Oct. 21 and their annual Turkey Dinner and Silent Auction will be on Nov. 5.

For more information on the happenings at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church check out the interview above.

