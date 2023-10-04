A murder mystery aboard 1880 Train helps breast cancer warriors

Hope in the Hills, a train ride and murder mystery play, raises money for Black Hills Road Trip of Hope. Black Hills Road Trip of Hope gives money to people diagnosed with breast cancer.
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A breast cancer diagnosis brings many stressors, treatment, travel, and money. Black Hills Road Trip of Hope helps Breast Cancer Warriors financially, taking away one of the many stressors.

This financial help comes with support from donors and fundraisers. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a reminder to get a mammogram and learn techniques to self-examine. October is a major fundraising month for Black Hills Road Trip of Hope.

On October 7, Hope in the Hills takes you on a ride on the 1880 Train, but with a twist. Seraphim Theater will perform “Next Stop - Murder” aboard the train. Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling (605) 219-6335. The afternoon train ride departs at 2:30 p.m., but it is recommended to be there an hour ahead of time.

For more information on Hope in the Hills, check out the interview above with Mary Stein and Brad Curtis, board members of Black Hills Road Trip of Hope.

