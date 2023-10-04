A look back at the storm that brought western South Dakota to a halt: Atlas Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “By Thursday, it was pretty obvious ... we’re in trouble.” That’s what Mike Modrick, the former chief meteorologist for KOTA Territory News, said.

A week before the early October 2013 blizzard hit, meteorologists were drawn to a strong low-pressure system developing near the central plains. Just 60 hours before the storm’s expected arrival, no weather model was in agreement. One model hinted at a significant storm aiming for South Dakota, and whether you call it the Great Blizzard of 2013 or Winter Storm Atlas, everyone has a story from the storm that brought the Black Hills to a standstill.

Modrick added, “Depending on when the change from rain to snow happens in this storm, there was still a lot of uncertainty even as early as Thursday morning, as close as Thursday morning, but by Thursday it was pretty obvious ... we’re in trouble.”

Katie Pojorlie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service who was just an intern at the time, stated, “I realized for myself that it was going to be pretty bad after I got to work for my evening shift on Friday, October 4th.”

With trees still full of leaves, heavy wet snow, and winds up to 50 to 60 miles per hour, things quickly got worse as the blizzard dropped as much as 5 feet of snow in some areas.

Modrick, who was at home at the time the storm first started, stated, “Thursday night into Friday morning, and at that time I was living out at Thunderhead Falls Road; it had changed over to snow very early, and we had sleet for half an hour, and then there would be this huge crack, as a tree limb broke off these old trees, and that was the case all through the night. We lost power three times before 9 o’clock, but after the third time, I said we are out of here.”

Modrick stated that he told his wife that they needed to get downtown before the roads got any worse. Modrick and others working for the station at the time took refuge in the Alex Johnson Hotel so they could continue to provide coverage to the public. On East Signal Drive, those working at the National Weather Service were stranded for three days.

Pojorlie stated she “came to work the afternoon of Friday, October 4th, not expecting that I would be spending the night; there were four of us stranded; we didn’t get to go home until Sunday morning when a co-worker was able to drive in with his pickup and could take some of us home; there was also one forecaster who lived somewhat close by who was able to hike to work on Saturday, so that was a huge relief to have some extra help because we were getting really tired.”

Other stories from Atlas include those from first responders, like current Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick, who has several enduring memories of the storm. He recalls a patrol lieutenant at the time who had been on shift non-stop for a day and a half without relief. He remembers the Black Hills Snowmobile Club and the efforts of the club’s members to transport first responders to emergencies because roads were blocked by snow drifts, downed power lines, and trees.

“You couldn’t tell where the road was or where the cars were,” remembers Hedrick. “When I finally got into work, the first order of business was bringing in replacements and getting those who had been here so long home. adding “The snowmobilers really stepped up. They were shuttling our officers around and taking oxygen bottles to residents who needed help.”

He also remembers former Police Chief Karl Jegeris walking to work in snow shoes. Hedrick also remembers walking up a hill and noticing glass beneath his feet. He thought the site of the glass was very odd. stating“I bent down and rubbed the top of the glass. That’s when I realized it was the sunroof of a car. The snow was that high. You couldn’t see the vehicles. You didn’t know where the roads were.”

