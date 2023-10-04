Indigenous Peoples Day walk honors children, lived and died at Rapid City Boarding School

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A busy day awaits Amy Sazue and Cante Heart on Indigenous Peoples Day, October 9. They helped organize a march to Main Street Square, which begins at 2 p.m. Marchers will find themselves surrounded by food, performers, and others celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day. Before the downtown Rapid City celebration, the 6th annual Remembering the Children Memorial Walk honors children who died while at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.

There are 50 known Native American children who died while at Rapid City Indian Boarding School. Each name will be ready at the flower garden in Sioux Park, where the walk starts. Some names of the children are unknown, only marked as “Female Child 1919 - #1″ or “Child 1925.″

The walk starts at 10 a.m. and Amy Sazue, a community organizer, says to be prepared for snow, rain, or sun because the walk will proceed.

