Cooking with Eric - Skillet Sausage Mac ‘n Cheese

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Super cheesy, super delicious with quality ingredients!

Cook 1 pound of Dakota Butcher Southern Style ground pork sausage with a half an onion, chopped until sausage is no longer pink.

Add a can of diced fire-roasted tomatoes, 2 cups water, 1/2 cup half and half and a half pound (8oz) macaroni noodles.

Cook, stirring frequently, until pasta is tender - about 14 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper then add 2 cups cheddar cheese. Stir cheese into mixture until it melts. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.