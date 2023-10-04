Civic engagement unites community for governmental transparency

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of the Pennington County community came together Tuesday night to hold the first of many meetings, hoping to encourage civic engagement within not only the county but the surrounding area as well.

The South Valley Civic Organization was formed out of what some of the members say is the need for transparency between city and county government officials. The members want to come together and help solve or get more information on pending issues in the community by working together to get their voices heard.

One of the founding members said that groups like these are crucial for residents of an area if they want to be more involved with the goings on in their local government.

“There’s a need for more organizations like this so that way more people can get their voices out and some of our administrators and county officials can hear what’s going on in a particular area, and that way that area isn’t skipped when it becomes budget time every year,” said South Valley Civic Organization founding member Jay Schmit.

During their first meeting on Tuesday, the group was able to talk with the Pennington County sheriff on matters pertaining to safety around the county. They will be working to get other city and county officials to give more insight into projects that the residents of the county would like more information on.

If you are interested in finding out more about the group, you can head to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens part of the Mitchell Baseball Team Rape Allegations
Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court
Pine Ridge man found guilty at jury trial
First responders had to hike up Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park to respond to the fire.
Rapid City Fire Department responds to multiple fires at Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park
New national retailer store coming to Rapid City this fall
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

While the storm was spread over three days (Oct. 3-5, 2013), some communities took a week or...
A look back at the storm that brought western South Dakota to a halt: Atlas Part 1
STOMP Summit in Pierre addressed drug issues, emphasizing collaboration across state and tribal...
Tribal summit unites forces to combat opioids and methamphetamine
Habitat for Humanity helps plan affordable housing projects in the area.
World Habitat Day brings awareness to housing insecurity
Downtown statues can be dressed with winter apparel starting November 15.
It’s almost time to dress the presidential statues for winter