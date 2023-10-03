Temperatures continue to fall toward the end of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will clear out overnight and low temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s across the region. It will be a bit breezy early on, though winds will weaken by morning.

Sunny skies are expected for the first half of Wednesday, but clouds will increase through the afternoon ahead of an approaching front. A few showers will be possible Wednesday evening and overnight. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with cooler temperatures in place. Much of the area will be in the 50s, though some will stay in the 40s. It will be breezy with gusts up to 40 mph or higher possible. Another front will pass through Thursday night and that could bring a few showers to the area. If you live in the northern hills, light flurries may be possible, though there will not be any accumulation.

Friday will be the chilliest day of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be sunny and it will be breezy as a few gusts could approach 40 mph.

Temperatures will begin to warm up over the weekend with some 60s returning Saturday and 70s likely by Sunday. Expect sunny skies. Highs next week will be in the 70s for many, while some could flirt with 80°.

