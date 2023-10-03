TeamMates: One hour per week makes difference in kids’ lives

As a mentor, you volunteer one hour a week with your mentee, helping them reach high school education.
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - TeamMates, a mentoring organization, entered South Dakota school districts in 2018. TeamMates mentors kids in Belle Fourche, Custer-Hermosa, Lead-Deadwood, Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, and Spearfish.

JC Joyce with TeamMates Mentoring of South Dakota says she finds being a mentor helps a community, not just a kid’s life. Mentors volunteer their time, giving students a sense of hope, purpose, and vision. Ultimately, TeamMates helps kids reach high school graduation and pursue a post-secondary education.

As a mentor, you can expect to volunteer one hour a week with your mentee. If you are interested in becoming a TeamMates Mentor follow this link.

Check out the interview with JC Joyce and Christina Prehn, with TeamMates, for more information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New national retailer store coming to Rapid City this fall
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Students from Creekside Christian School in Rapid City help pack groceries into the trunks of...
$100 million in food benefits lost when South Dakota ended pandemic emergency
Joggers made their way to this lookout point to celebrate their run and honor the 75th...
Fall Volksmarch takes steps toward wider audience

Latest News

Pine Ridge man found guilty at jury trial
City offices closed on Native American day; Services & operations adjusted
New voluntary guide set to lend a hand to Alzheimer's patients and care givers.
New nationwide model to improve Alzheimer’s care keeps healthcare professionals optimistic
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST