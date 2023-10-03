TeamMates: One hour per week makes difference in kids’ lives

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - TeamMates, a mentoring organization, entered South Dakota school districts in 2018. TeamMates mentors kids in Belle Fourche, Custer-Hermosa, Lead-Deadwood, Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, and Spearfish.

JC Joyce with TeamMates Mentoring of South Dakota says she finds being a mentor helps a community, not just a kid’s life. Mentors volunteer their time, giving students a sense of hope, purpose, and vision. Ultimately, TeamMates helps kids reach high school graduation and pursue a post-secondary education.

As a mentor, you can expect to volunteer one hour a week with your mentee. If you are interested in becoming a TeamMates Mentor follow this link.

Check out the interview with JC Joyce and Christina Prehn, with TeamMates, for more information.

