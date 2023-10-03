STM’s VanLiere 4th after round one of “A” state tournament

Cavaliers 6th as a team
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top high school boys golfers teed it up at Hart Ranch on Monday for the opening round of the Class “A” state tournament. West Central’s Anthony Lanham shot a 4 under 68 to grab the first round lead. St. Thomas More’s is tied for 4th with a 75. Vermillion leads the team race with STM sixth.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New national retailer store coming to Rapid City this fall
Government shutdown has ranchers fearing cattle price drop.
Government shutdown has cattle ranchers worried
Chase Quick Bear plead guilt in October to aiding and abetting aggravated assault.
Suspect in double homicide case appears in court
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth

Latest News

10-2 a state golf
Round one of boys "A" state golf tournament
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Pixar, ESPN takes watching football to a whole new level
Pixar, ESPN takes watching football to a whole new level