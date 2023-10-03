Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The six teens on Mitchell’s Baseball Team accused of rape had their initial appearance in court Tuesday, October 3.

Lincoln Bates, Hudson Haley, Peyton Mandel, Carter Miller, Karter Sibson, and Landon Waddell are each charged with second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape.

Haley has an extra charge of second-degree rape. Waddell is also facing an additional charge, that of aiding and abetting second-degree rape of a minor.

All six teens pleaded not guilty to all their charges.

Waddell asked for a modification to his bond, which was granted. He will now be allowed to travel with his family over the holidays.

Mandel’s lawyer asked that he be allowed to go to school, as well as participate in basketball and other extracurricular activities while on bond.

The defense says Mandel has not been allowed in school as the other teens have and would like that amended.

According to his lawyer, the victim does not play on the boy’s basketball team, he does however play football.

Seven Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky granted the motion to attend school as long as Manel did not attend classes with the victim. Mandel is allowed to play basketball and can attend extracurricular events, but the victim has priority. Gusinsky stated Mandel will have to stay 100 feet away from the victim at activities, and 30 feet away during school.

Each teen faces 50 years in prison for each charge. The teens’ next hearing is scheduled for early February.

