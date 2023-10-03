Mitchell baseball players plead not guilty in court

(KOTA)
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The six teens on Mitchell’s Baseball Team accused of rape had their initial appearance in court Tuesday, October 3.

Lincoln Bates, Hudson Haley, Peyton Mandel, Carter Miller, Karter Sibson, and Landon Waddell are each charged with second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape.

Haley has an extra charge of second-degree rape. Waddell is also facing an additional charge, that of aiding and abetting second-degree rape of a minor.

All six teens pleaded not guilty to all their charges.

Waddell asked for a modification to his bond, which was granted. He will now be allowed to travel with his family over the holidays.

Mandel’s lawyer asked that he be allowed to go to school, as well as participate in basketball and other extracurricular activities while on bond.

The defense says Mandel has not been allowed in school as the other teens have and would like that amended.

According to his lawyer, the victim does not play on the boy’s basketball team, he does however play football.

Seven Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky granted the motion to attend school as long as Manel did not attend classes with the victim. Mandel is allowed to play basketball and can attend extracurricular events, but the victim has priority. Gusinsky stated Mandel will have to stay 100 feet away from the victim at activities, and 30 feet away during school.

Each teen faces 50 years in prison for each charge. The teens’ next hearing is scheduled for early February.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New national retailer store coming to Rapid City this fall
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
First responders had to hike up Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park to respond to the fire.
Rapid City Fire Department responds to multiple fires at Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park
Students from Creekside Christian School in Rapid City help pack groceries into the trunks of...
$100 million in food benefits lost when South Dakota ended pandemic emergency
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth

Latest News

The city of Sturgis does a city-wide clean twice a year for Fall and Spring.
City of Sturgis tidies up the community
Alzheimer's patients are set to get better care after the new proposed guide is set.
New nationwide model to improve Alzheimer’s care keeps healthcare professionals optimistic
Pine Ridge man found guilty at jury trial
As a mentor, you volunteer one hour a week with your mentee, helping them reach high school...
TeamMates: One hour per week makes difference in kids’ lives