Man charged with threat of terrorism gets a new trial date

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism was back in court Tuesday.

Lucian Celestine is accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump in June 2020, and will be retried after a hung jury in August.

”I was of the position that I would be defended. It was a confession gotten under duress, meaning, I only said what I said because they wanted to send me to the mental hospital for believing rapists and pedophiles be executed. So I wasn’t going to be sent to a mental hospital for my religious beliefs, so I told them ‘yeah I was going to shoot Donald Trump,’ so that’s how they got the confession,” said Celestine.

Celestine faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

His last trial was a two-day event, but after new evidence the State decided three days would be better for his next trial.

Celestine’s new trial is scheduled for early April.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.