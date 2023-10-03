Man charged with threat of terrorism gets a new trial date

Lucian Celestine is accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump in June 2020, and will be retried after a hung jury in August.
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism was back in court Tuesday.

”I was of the position that I would be defended. It was a confession gotten under duress, meaning, I only said what I said because they wanted to send me to the mental hospital for believing rapists and pedophiles be executed. So I wasn’t going to be sent to a mental hospital for my religious beliefs, so I told them ‘yeah I was going to shoot Donald Trump,’ so that’s how they got the confession,” said Celestine.

Celestine faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

His last trial was a two-day event, but after new evidence the State decided three days would be better for his next trial.

Celestine’s new trial is scheduled for early April.

