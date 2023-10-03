Man accused of crime spree caught on video arrested after chase, gun battle with deputies

A security camera caught a suspect holding a man up at gunpoint before taking a truck.
A security camera caught a suspect holding a man up at gunpoint before taking a truck.
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - In California, a dramatic officer-involved shooting was caught on camera Friday in Stanislaus County

Authorities said it all started with a carjacking just west of Modesto.

Authorities said a violent chain of events on Sept. 22 started with Jason Dingler kicking his way into a home in Keyes.

The family was out of town. Authorities said Dingler stole a handgun that he then used to threaten a man in Modesto.

The victim’s doorbell camera captured the moments Dingler follows him through his house.

“Call the cops, call the cops and you’re dead,” the suspect is caught on video saying.

Eventually, the suspect stole the man’s truck and drove it to the One Stop Market in Grayson, officials said.

Authorities said the suspect, still armed with the handgun, stole beer before the cashier hit the security alarm.

The alarm notified California Highway Patrol, already searching for the truck. They eventually spotted it on Highway 33.

Authorities said they tried pulling him over, but he took off in the truck, at times reaching upwards of 95 mph before crashing near an orchard.

He got out and started shooting, authorities said.

Dingler, at one point, is seen on the ground, laid out and firing at officers, as more law enforcement and an armored vehicle got to the scene.

Negotiations were unsuccessful.

Almost 30 minutes after Dingler crashed, he started approaching officers, still armed, when at least two deputies open fire, officials said.

Authorities eventually moved in to give medical aid before getting him to a hospital. No officers were hurt in the gunfire exchange.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New national retailer store coming to Rapid City this fall
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Students from Creekside Christian School in Rapid City help pack groceries into the trunks of...
$100 million in food benefits lost when South Dakota ended pandemic emergency
Joggers made their way to this lookout point to celebrate their run and honor the 75th...
Fall Volksmarch takes steps toward wider audience

Latest News

FILE - The McDonald's restaurant logo and golden arch is lit up, April 20, 2006, in Chicago. On...
Federal judge dismisses false advertising claims against Wendy’s, McDonald’s
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York...
As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
Police early Tuesday were holding a scene near the Dillons gas station at S.E. 29th and...
5-year-old girl raped, killed, police say
A Green Bay Packers helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
John Gordon, artist who helped design Packers’ distinctive ‘G’ team logo, dies at age 83
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Suspect in 9-year-old’s kidnapping left ransom note, police say, and a vital clue