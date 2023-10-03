It’s almost time to dress the presidential statues for winter

It’s almost time to dress the presidential statues for winter
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the weather starts to cool down, people take to the streets to place winter clothes on the presidential statues in downtown Rapid City.

Dressing the statues with winter clothing, which can then be taken by anyone in need, is a tradition that started with Mayor Steve Allender almost ten years ago. Current Mayor Jason Salamun said that he will keep this tradition running through his tenure, however, Salamun suggests people donate winter items to shelters as well.

”So it’s one thing to provide hats and mittens on the statues, which we will allow this year, but I will also say, provide those items to a sheltered location so that they can always have those on hand, and make them available to those in need,” said Salamun.

Dressing the statues is allowed from November 15 through March 15 every year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New national retailer store coming to Rapid City this fall
Government shutdown has ranchers fearing cattle price drop.
Government shutdown has cattle ranchers worried
Chase Quick Bear plead guilt in October to aiding and abetting aggravated assault.
Suspect in double homicide case appears in court
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
South Dakota Mines reclaims the Homestake trophy
South Dakota Mines reclaims the Homestake trophy

Latest News

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday.
You are more likely to be struck by lightning than winning the Powerball jackpot
Strugis city-wide clean up
City of Sturgis tidies up the community
Brown pine tree needles in the Black Hills, South Dakota.
Hail from summer storms caused damage to pine trees in the Black Hills
Tuesday
Breezy with isolated storms Tuesday