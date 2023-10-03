Cool, fall-like weather for the rest of the week.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see variably cloudy skies today with isolated showers and storms. Best chance for moisture will be in the morning for Wyoming and during the afternoon in western South Dakota. Highs will range from the 50s to the 60s, while some spots near Philip and Kadoka will be in the 70s. It will be breezy with some gusts up to 35 mph.

Wednesday will start off sunny for many, but clouds will increase into the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches. A few showers will be possible Wednesday evening and early overnight in Wyoming and the Black Hills. Highs will range from the 50s to the 60s.

Cooler temperatures settle in Thursday and Friday with much of the area in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday and sunny for Friday. There is a possibility of frost Friday and Saturday mornings - stay tuned!

Sunshine continues over the weekend as temperatures rebound into the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. Above average temperatures are expected for all of next week with highs in the 70s for many.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New national retailer store coming to Rapid City this fall
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Students from Creekside Christian School in Rapid City help pack groceries into the trunks of...
$100 million in food benefits lost when South Dakota ended pandemic emergency
Joggers made their way to this lookout point to celebrate their run and honor the 75th...
Fall Volksmarch takes steps toward wider audience

Latest News

Breezy
Breezy with isolated showers and storms Tuesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A change to Fall weather this week.
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon
Thunderstorms possible on Sunday and Monday