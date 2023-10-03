City of Sturgis tidies up the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis kicked-off their city-wide clean up this morning.

The city runs a trash route for neighborhoods, but public works officials encourage people to leave larger, miscellaneous items as well.

The city of Sturgis does a city-wide clean up twice a year for Fall and Spring.

Typically, this is right after the Sturgis City-Wide Yard Sale organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

Director of public works, Rick Bush said they won’t take just anything. There are still a few precautions they have to take with things like old oil and batteries, but he said they’re here to help.

“People are able to put their items out on their garage sales and then if they don’t get rid of them, we’ll come and pick them up and get rid of them just so it doesn’t clutter up your yard or your house or whatever. Just a great program that we’re able to offer the residents of Sturgis and help get rid of some of that unwanted clutter,” Bush said.

One of the people living in Sturgis, Kerri Kinzell said this program helps out by not having to deliver everything to the landfill herself.

“It’s just more of a convenience for them to take from our home. Versus having to haul it ourselves, and it just helps clean up the community and more of an effort the residents do to make it a nicer place to live,” Kinzell said.

Additionally, yard waste can always be taken to the Sturgis Rubble Site with proof of residency or the Yard Waste and Recycling Collection both free of charge.

