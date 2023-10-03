City offices closed on Native American day; Services & operations adjusted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Rapid City offices will be closed on Monday, October 9, in observance of Native American Day. Due to the holiday, trash collection scheduled for Monday will take place on Tuesday, while the Tuesday to Friday collections will remain unchanged throughout the week. Please keep your bins out until they are collected. The Rapid City Landfill and Rapid Transit System will be closed on Sunday and Monday, as well. On the other hand, the Rapid City Public Library will remain open on Sunday and close on Native American Day.

The Monument will also be closed on the holiday Monday.

If you’re planning to head to the Roosevelt Swim Center, please note that it will remain open during regular hours on Monday, with open swim scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. The Ice Arena will also remain open for public skating on Monday from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Please note that the Rapid City Airport will remain open, but administrative offices will be closed. The Rapid City Police and Fire Departments will continue to operate, but administrative offices will remain closed.

Finally, don’t forget that the 35th annual He Sapa Wacipi Na Oskate Black Hills Pow Wow will be held from Friday through Sunday in the Summit Arena of The Monument. Events will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The annual Native American Day parade will be held in downtown Rapid City on Saturday at 10 a.m. Additionally, the annual Remembering the Children Memorial Walk will take place on Monday at 10 a.m., starting with a program at the Sioux Park flower gardens, followed by the memorial walk from Sioux Park to the memorial site, and a meal at noon at the memorial site.

