Short term rental regulations could be in development for a Northern Hills town

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish City Council is considering short-term rental regulations and will take community opinions into account before making any decisions.

With people moving into the Black Hills, concerns have arisen within the city limits regarding housing affordability and availability. The Spearfish community is worried about the limited housing options.

“I think in some cases, there are houses that people purchase and kind of flip and then rent those out, which takes some of our lower-cost housing that would otherwise be someone’s full-time residence or someone’s full-time rental off the market,” Said City of Spearfish planning direct Marlo Kapso.

The city is thinking about making rules and getting a group of people to discuss these concerns.

