Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth

Rush open up regular season on Oct. 20 in Iowa
The 530 Sunday KOTA Territory News
By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, the Rapid City Rush’s season came to an end after falling just two points shy of making the playoffs.

The team comes into the year with high expectations, knowing this fan base deserves a winning team, and also knowing how close they were. Head coach Scott Burt enters his third season, and in his first he took the Rush to the second round of the playoffs.

”You know my first year we made it to the second round of the playoffs, and obviously last year we missed out by two points,” Burt said. “So, pretty disappointed about that. I got a fire up my butt, just like the players do, for us, it’s high expectations every year. One message that I told my players at the end of the season is what you do at the beginning of the season could really hinder you at the end and it really did. We threw a few games away at the beginning of the season that we really should have won and we won’t let that happen again this year.”

“You know, it’s rewarding to do good here because people care about this team and this town,” returning forward Logan Nelson said. “And I think everyone that plays here wants to do good not only for themselves, but the people here too.”'

The Rush’s home-opener is on Friday, October 27 against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Government shutdown has ranchers fearing cattle price drop.
Government shutdown has cattle ranchers worried
Chase Quick Bear plead guilt in October to aiding and abetting aggravated assault.
Suspect in double homicide case appears in court
Hills Alive music festival in Rapid City, 2023.
Popular music festival will not be returning next year
United States District Judge Jeffrey Viken.
Federal judge steps down to enjoy retirement
Update on fatal hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

Latest News

Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Rapid City Rush have a spoiled taste in their mouth
Pixar, ESPN takes watching football to a whole new level
Pixar, ESPN takes watching football to a whole new level
South Dakota Mines reclaims the Homestake trophy
South Dakota Mines reclaims the Homestake trophy
South Dakota Mines reclaims the Homestake trophy
South Dakota Mines reclaims the Homestake trophy