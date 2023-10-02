New national retailer store coming to Rapid City this fall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new Burlington store is making its way to Rapid City this fall.

Burlington has recently opened a new location, bringing the total number of stores in the state to 2. The company is continuously expanding nationwide and currently operates 939 stores across the country. They offer millions of customers the opportunity to discover amazing deals on top brands, and something new every time they shop. This expansion allows the company to reach even more customers and provide them with better shopping experiences.

The new location will be at Rushmore Crossing Shopping Center at 1365 Eglin Street, Rapid City, 57701.

As Burlington continues to expand its footprint, they remain focused on finding great talent to join their growing company. Those interested in joining an award-winning culture are encouraged to visit BurlingtonStores.jobs to apply online for a variety of exciting and rewarding positions.

