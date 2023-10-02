Miss South Dakota combines passions to author book

By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Combining passions, Miss South Dakota Miranda O’Bryan is now a published author. O’Bryan says she enjoys reading and journalism. Starting her career here at KOTA Territory and Black Hills Fox, O’Bryan reported on community projects and was an anchor.

Her book “Jericho the Journalism Kitty,” follows Jericho, a cat, through his time as a journalist. Jericho meets other characters along the way, like a dog and O’Bryan.

O’Bryan’s pet cat, Jericho sparked the idea for her book, which took 2 years to end up in the hands of readers.

O’Bryan will read her book, “Jericho the Journalism Kitty,” at the Rapid City Public Library on October 12 at 5 p.m. O’Bryan will sign copies of the book and have them for sale that evening.

