Fall Volksmarch takes steps toward wider audience

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The annual Fall Volksmarch was held at the Crazy Horse Memorial Sunday and this year there’s a new route for runners to choose.

Starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, hikers began their journey to the top of the Crazy Horse Memorial for the annual Fall Volksmarch. Traditionally, the only option for this event was to take the 10k path. Starting this year, hikers will have the option to choose the 10k path or a 5k path.

“We wanted to give more people an opportunity to go. There’s some people that could not or would not go anymore because it’s too long so we want to get this available for as many people as we possibly can,” said Anne Horst, a volunteer for the Black Hills American Volkssport Association.

Horst says the 5k option was made to be as inclusive as possible. She says it’s a great choice for younger kids and beginner hikers.

As part of KOTA’s care and share drive, participants can donate three cans of food in place of the price of admission to the monument.

“In June there was pallets and pallets of food so it’s an amazing event to help out the food pantry too,” said Horst.

These cans will be donated to the food pantry after the event so that they can go to people who need them.

With the event getting bigger and bigger every year, we asked the president of the Black Hills American Volkssport Association what makes this run unique.

“People wanna be on that arm, it is just such an opportunity. I mean this is gonna be the biggest monument when it’s finished so it’s a goal for people, it’s on a lot of people’s bucket lists, and we have people that come back year after year after year. They have not missed a year,” said Mary Jayne Jordan, the president of the Black Hills American Volkssport Association.

While there is no set time frame for the monument to be completed, Jordan says part of the fun coming every year is seeing the progress made.

