Downtown Rapid City showcased automotive ingenuity at the 13th Annual Cruiser Car Show

Downtown Rapid City had cars rolling into main street to show off the old car body with new toys inside.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Downtown Rapid City had cars roll into Main St. to show off the old car body with new toys inside.

The 13th Annual Cruiser Car Show, presented by the Rapid City Police Department and downtown Rapid City, draws in hundreds of cars each year, and today was no different, with the show almost selling out its showcase spots for car owners to show off their rides. But according to the chief of police for the Rapid City Police Department, the event is more than showcasing the cars.

“It’s always good for people to get out and about and talk to their neighbors to get to know people who have that positive socialization, but it’s also a good opportunity for our law enforcement to get out and engage with people that we serve,” said RCPD chief of police Don Hedrick.

As for some of the car owners showcasing their works of art, that is what the event is about, with some of the owners hoping to inspire the audience watching to pursue their adventure through the car world.

“I just think starting with your budget, even if it’s something that you’ve already got and you want to start modifying if you are already driving, that’s the easiest place to start, in my opinion. Just start with what you have, and then it never stops. “I mean if you get rid of that car, you start over with another one, and it just keeps going and going, and going,” said Cars and Coffee founder Jeremiah Lewis.

The cruiser car show featured cars of all types, from classic to electric. According to the RCPD, this year’s attendance was higher than in previous years.

