Cutest pet of the week: Biscuit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week’s cutest pet of the week is Biscuit. He is a one-year-old husky. His fun fact is he loves to eat ice cubes.

Make sure to tell us the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to just cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.