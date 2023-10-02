Cutest pet of the week: Biscuit

This weeks cutest pet of the week was given to Biscuit.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week’s cutest pet of the week is Biscuit. He is a one-year-old husky. His fun fact is he loves to eat ice cubes.

Make sure to tell us the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to just cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

