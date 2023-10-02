Breezy with isolated showers and storms Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Conditions dry out after midnight and clouds clear up a bit going into the morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s across the area.

Skies become cloudy through the day Tuesday with isolated showers and storms. Best chance for moisture will be in the morning for Wyoming and during the afternoon in western South Dakota. Highs will range from the 50s to the 60s for many, while some spots near Philip and Kadoka will be in the 70s. It will be breezy with some gusts up to 40 mph.

Wednesday will start off sunny for many, but clouds will increase into the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches. A few showers will be possible Wednesday evening and early overnight. Highs will range from the 50s to the 60s.

Cooler temperatures settle in Thursday and Friday with much of the area in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday and sunny for Friday.

Sunshine continues over the weekend as temperatures rebound into the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. Above average temperatures are expected for all of next week with highs in the 70s for many.

