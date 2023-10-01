White River wins LNI volleyball championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lakota Nation Invitational wrapped up at The Monument on Saturday. In the final match of grand entry play, Custer beat Little Wound to advance to the semifinals. In the semis, Lakota Tech defeated Wyoming Indian 2-1, while White River beat Custer in straight sets, 2-0. White River defeated Lakota Tech in the championship match.

