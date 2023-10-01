White River wins LNI volleyball championship

Tigers defeat Tatanka in finals
10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lakota Nation Invitational wrapped up at The Monument on Saturday. In the final match of grand entry play, Custer beat Little Wound to advance to the semifinals. In the semis, Lakota Tech defeated Wyoming Indian 2-1, while White River beat Custer in straight sets, 2-0. White River defeated Lakota Tech in the championship match.

