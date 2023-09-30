Government shutdown has cattle ranchers worried

Last year, selling one cow would earn a rancher $1,200 on average. This year, it can be as high as $1,600.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, selling one cow would earn a rancher $1,200 on average. This year, it can be as high as $1,600.

Now with the government shutdown looming, farmers and ranchers are skeptical of just how much these prices will drop.

“We’ve had some great cattle prices coming up here and we’re getting close to selling our Spring calves”, said executive director of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association Doris Lauing. “Hopefully they will have that rectified by the time we do start going to market.”

While the government shutdown might affect the prices of cattle, it’s only one of many possible detrimental outcomes.

“The other thing it’s gonna knock out 50 thousand agricultural employee jobs. You have 50 thousand people without a paycheck, and these are the people that work for us”, said Lauing.

Lauing also went on to say there will also be no agricultural loans given out from government services which is going to hurt young farmers and ranchers since they won’t be able to receive traditional loans through their bank. But she’s hoping the government can solve this issue as soon as possible.

