Friday Night Hike, September 29, pt. 2

Tea Area gets the best of Sturgis
By Vic Quick and Andrew Lind
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was another full slate of football games across the Black Hills on Friday. Third-ranked Tea Area defeated Sturgis 26-7. Custer beat Lead-Deadwood 29-19, while Wall knocked off Harding County 41-12.

There will be more local football coming your way on Saturday, St. Thomas More hosts Aberdeen Roncalli at 3 p.m.

Volleyball teams hit the court for the LNI
Volleyball teams hit the court for the LNI