RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Belle Fourche garnered its first win of the 2023 season with a 28-8 win Friday over Lakota Tech. Rapid City Central fell to Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40-6. Rapid City Christian earned an impressive win Friday with a 37-0 victory over Hill City. Douglas fell to Huron 48-7.

