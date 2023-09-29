Yellow Bird murder case ended up in juvenile justice system

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In South Dakota, any person over the age of 16 charged with a violent felony is handled as an adult.

That is what happened with Robert Yellow Bird.

He was 17 at the time of the murders of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk at a North Rapid apartment in August 2022. But a couple of months ago, information on Yellow Bird dried up because his case was transferred to juvenile court.

Instead of being tried as an adult, Yellow Bird was handled as a juvenile, meaning he no longer faced life in prison. But what else does this mean?

“There are a number of factors,” defense attorney Timothy Rensch said.

“They look at the child. They look at whether or not they’re co-defendants, whether there’s an interest in having things tried together. Whether it’s in the best interest of society. Whether it’s in the best interest of the individual the person who is below the age of 18.”

Being in the public’s best interest is subjective to the court, and according to Rensch, it’s not solely about giving juveniles a maximum sentence.

“There’s an idea in the law that if a child commits an offense which would be a crime committed by an adult that we want to try to help a person grow into a mature individual who can be a productive member of society,” he explained.

With Yellow Bird charged in juvenile court, details about his involvement in that case or the outcome is not available to the public.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Yellow Bird who walked away from a...
UPDATE: Minnehaha County escapee could be armed, in Rapid City area
Mugshot of Abdul Mohammed, a scammer who stole 100k from a Pennington County resident.
Scammer arrested, charged with taking more than $100k from Pennington County resident
Uprooted claims business is being affected due to construction on Rapid City's St. Joseph Street.
Downtown business owners upset about what they call a lack of communication with city
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
It’s that time of year again where visitors from all over will set their sights on the Black...
Have a dose of patience if you plan on attending the Buffalo Round Up

Latest News

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Government shutdown
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Good samaritan
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Fatal hit and run crash
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Radiant grand opening
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Scam protection