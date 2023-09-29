Unseasonably warm temperatures this weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected this weekend as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the area. The weather will be perfect for the whole host of outdoor activities planned for the Hills, but temperatures will be quite warm - 80s to near 90 on Sunday!

A cold front will bring some scattered thunderstorms Sunday night - some could be strong. Much cooler temperatures arrive by the middle of next week wtih a few showers likely as a strong troughs moves into the plains.

This trough moves east, and next weekend now looks warm and dry.

