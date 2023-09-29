Thai chefs make a home at the Good Samaritan

By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One group of nursing home staff is going above and beyond for their people.

Staff have found a way to bring multicultural celebration to life through the help of their two chefs from Thailand.

The Good Samaritan located in Saint Martin Village has what they call “Back Porch Travel.”

This is when someone from the nursing home travels and brings back something to share with the others.

A trip to Thailand inspired the event Thursday for their in-home chefs to help recreate the trip.

Through a combined effort of nursing home staff and resident participation, it became a sight to see.

The two chefs, Geng Tanawong and Rungpattah Marquette, both said this has become their home and their family, and they want to make sure everyone gets properly fed.

“Different. More than another nursing home. Yes, I don’t want them to have to open a can and feed them. We want to make everything, it’s fresh,” Marquette said.

“Just keep drinking and smiling. Even though that you don’t understand the word, smiling,” Tanawong said.

Marquette said they find their Asian ingredients in Denver, and they have to stock up six months in advance for special occasions.

Marquette said she was the first to apply for a job as a chef at the Good Samaritan under the director of culinary services, Crystal Connet.

Connet said all Marquette had asked for was a chance to show Connet her skills. Since then, the kitchen staff has grown with Tanawong who Marquette recommended for the job.

“I always want it to be like something that will make them smile. Because in my heart, it’s always gonna be, what if it’s their last Valentine’s Day, their last Christmas. I want them to go back to their apartments, smiling about what they got to enjoy and how they are loved and appreciated,” Connet said.

Nursing home resident Herbert Cleveland said he and his have stayed in this home for eight years. Eleven years ago, it was their trip to Thailand that inspired the festival-like activities for all.

“I really want to thank our chief of dietetics here, Crystal Connet, for putting together an international group of people to provide our food and make this not only a very healthy time in our lives, but also an interesting and delightful time. Because it could be very boring, but it’s not. I guarantee you, every day is an experience with some excitement and joy,” Cleveland said.

