Sunny with much warmer temperatures on tap for the weekend

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will remain mild this evening, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Tonight we will see a few passing clouds, with winds starting to slowly increase during the overnight hours. Tomorrow will be windy, but we will see highs returning to the mid-70s to 80s with a small chance of showers and thunderstorms towards Weston County, Fall River, Oglala Lakota, and Bennett Counties; nothing is expected to be severe tomorrow afternoon.

For Sunday, the heat continues with breezy conditions and highs expected to climb into the 70s to 80s once again. A marginal or one out of five chance for strong thunderstorms to develop is in place for most of western South Dakota, northeastern Wyoming, and southeastern Montana. These storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. However, the current forecast models are keeping most of the moisture off Wyoming and Montana at this time, and it is something we will continue to monitor into the weekend.

Next week will start off noticeably cooler with on-and-off chances for rain.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on fatal hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Yellow Bird who walked away from a...
UPDATE: Minnehaha County escapee could be armed, in Rapid City area
Hills Alive music festival in Rapid City, 2023.
Popular music festival will not be returning next year
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Mugshot of Abdul Mohammed, a scammer who stole 100k from a Pennington County resident.
Scammer arrested, charged with taking more than $100k from Pennington County resident

Latest News

Sunny with much warmer temperatures on tap for the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably warm temperatures this weekend.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and slightly cooler today.
Seasonable with a small chance for showers on tap for Thursday