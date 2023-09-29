Sunny with much warmer temperatures on tap for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will remain mild this evening, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Tonight we will see a few passing clouds, with winds starting to slowly increase during the overnight hours. Tomorrow will be windy, but we will see highs returning to the mid-70s to 80s with a small chance of showers and thunderstorms towards Weston County, Fall River, Oglala Lakota, and Bennett Counties; nothing is expected to be severe tomorrow afternoon.

For Sunday, the heat continues with breezy conditions and highs expected to climb into the 70s to 80s once again. A marginal or one out of five chance for strong thunderstorms to develop is in place for most of western South Dakota, northeastern Wyoming, and southeastern Montana. These storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. However, the current forecast models are keeping most of the moisture off Wyoming and Montana at this time, and it is something we will continue to monitor into the weekend.

Next week will start off noticeably cooler with on-and-off chances for rain.

