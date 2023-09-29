Rapid City desserts raise funds for Lahaina fire recovery

Malama Maui Project raises money for fire victims.
Malama Maui Project raises money for fire victims.(MGN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At midnight on Aug. 8 a brush fire started on Maui. By 3:30 p.m. that same day, a Lahaina fire flare caused people to leave their homes. By Aug. 13 many of the fires were contained, but left behind thousands of acres now black, covered in ash.

The fires have cost billions of dollars in damage and organizations were quick to help the people of Lahaina. Here in Rapid City, thousands of miles from Hawaii, the Malama Maui Project formed. The project raises funds to assist the people affected by the fires recover.

On Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dakota Point Brewing money from a dessert auction will directly support United Way - Maui.

Coree McCabe of Rapid City who practices Hawaii Kenpo, is deeply rooted in the culture of Hawaii. McCabe and the Lim family, of Lim’s Hawaii Kenpo, felt this fundraiser would help share their compassion, thousands of miles away.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Yellow Bird who walked away from a...
UPDATE: Minnehaha County escapee could be armed, in Rapid City area
Update on fatal hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
Hills Alive music festival in Rapid City, 2023.
Popular music festival will not be returning next year
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Mugshot of Abdul Mohammed, a scammer who stole 100k from a Pennington County resident.
Scammer arrested, charged with taking more than $100k from Pennington County resident

Latest News

The colors of Spearfish Canyon
Chase Quick Bear plead guilt in October to aiding and abetting aggravated assault.
Suspect in double homicide case appears in court
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Good samaritan celebration