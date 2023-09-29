Jay Leno offers support to sheriff’s office after deputy dies in line of duty

Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was...
Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was killed on duty.(Palmdale Sheriff's Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMDALE, Calif. (Gray News) – Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno made a surprise guest appearance at a sheriff’s office in California last week.

Last Saturday, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Office posted photos of its officers standing with Leno situated in between them.

“No fanfare, no cameras, no PR, just Jay Leno,” the sheriff’s department said in the post.

Leno had made a stop at the sheriff’s department to offer support for the loss of one of its deputies.

Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was...
Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was killed on duty.(Palmdale Sheriff's Office)

On Sept. 16, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was ambushed and killed in his cruiser while on duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Words cannot express the shock, sadness, and anger over this senseless loss of an exemplary deputy and an even better human being,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 17 post. “Deputy Clinkunbroomer strived for excellence in everything he did … We are numb with grief and are grasping to come to terms with the fact that he has left a very big void within our station family.”

Condolences and support were also offered to Clinkunbroomer’s family from the sheriff’s department.

Officials said Leno additionally made a financial contribution to Clinkunbroomer’s family.

“Thank you for stopping by, sir! We appreciate your support,” the sheriff’s department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is looking for Robert Yellow Bird who walked away from a...
UPDATE: Minnehaha County escapee could be armed, in Rapid City area
Mugshot of Abdul Mohammed, a scammer who stole 100k from a Pennington County resident.
Scammer arrested, charged with taking more than $100k from Pennington County resident
Uprooted claims business is being affected due to construction on Rapid City's St. Joseph Street.
Downtown business owners upset about what they call a lack of communication with city
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
It’s that time of year again where visitors from all over will set their sights on the Black...
Have a dose of patience if you plan on attending the Buffalo Round Up

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Government shutdown
SeaWorld Orlando announces new Penguin Trek coaster opening next year.
Penguin Trek: SeaWorld announces new roller coaster set to open in 2024
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Good samaritan
In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, a trap door leans open over...
Another arrest made in toddler’s fentanyl-linked death at Bronx day care center